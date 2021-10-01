Des Plaines officials to talk strategic planning in special meeting
Updated 10/1/2021 4:02 PM
The Des Plaines City Council will hold a special meeting Saturday to discuss strategic planning. The public meeting is set for noon in Room 1610 at Oakton Community College, 1600 E. Golf Road, Des Plaines. The meeting is expected to last until 3 p.m. Unlike most city council meetings, this one won't be livestreamed on the internet.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.