COVID-19 update: 3,356 new cases, 41 additional deaths, 1,833 hospitalizations

Associated Press

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,356 Friday with 41 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

The death toll from the virus in Illinois now stands at 25,017.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,833 COVID-19 patients Thursday night.

On Thursday, 16,515 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 22,754.

The federal government has delivered 17,344,115 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 14,571,537 shots have been administered.

So far, 7,042,615 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 55.3% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.2% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,630,864.

Labs processed 156,801 virus tests in the last 24 hours.