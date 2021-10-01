 

Bids sought to open addiction treatment center, for all Kane residents, atop jail

  • Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain

    Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 10/1/2021 8:50 PM

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain is seeking proposals to open an inpatient addiction treatment facility in an unused space at the Kane County jail.

The effort to open a 60- to 70-bed facility is something Hain has been working on since January 2019.

 

"In my time as a patrol deputy here, I saw the horrific effect that substance abuse and addiction had on people and its creation of all different types of crime," Hain said in a statement.

Once launched, services will be available to all adult Kane County residents, officials said.

Hain said 60% to 80% of those in custody at the Kane County jail struggle with addiction issues.

"Treating addiction cuts down on costs, cuts down on crime and makes Kane County safer from the start," Hain said.

To make the first-of-its-kind public/private partnership a reality, Kane County officials are seeking proposals from qualified addiction treatment firms through Oct. 13.

Bid documents are available on bidnetdirect.com.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Officials said a comprehensive feasibility study, with sample floor plans and financial projections, was commissioned by Kane County and is available to qualified partners.

A June 2019 study done by the real estate management firm Batavia Enterprises Inc. estimated it would cost about $7 million to convert the space. The intent is to open the 20,000-square-foot facility on the top floor of the jail, Hain said.

The project is part of the sheriff's "Safer Kane" initiative, which provides information about substance abuse services and gun safety information.

Kane County would lease the space to the addiction treatment firm.

"This is a groundbreaking opportunity for the right partner," Hain said. "Lots of the heavy lifting has been done."

0 Comments
Related Coverage
Help instead of handcuffs: Kane County launching pre-arrest diversion program
Related Article
Help instead of handcuffs: Kane County launching pre-arrest diversion program
 
Why Kane County sheriff, state's attorney teamed up to set a drug suspect free
Related Article
Why Kane County sheriff, state's attorney teamed up to set a drug suspect free
 
Kane County sheriff, jail inmates talk reform and recidivism on new podcast
Related Article
Kane County sheriff, jail inmates talk reform and recidivism on new podcast
 
Study: Kane sheriff's proposed drug treatment facility would turn profit
Related Article
Study: Kane sheriff's proposed drug treatment facility would turn profit
 
Kane sheriff wants to lease office space to private rehab facility
Related Article
Kane sheriff wants to lease office space to private rehab facility
 
Kane County sheriff says opponent 'crossed line' with highway searches
Related Article
Kane County sheriff says opponent 'crossed line' with highway searches
 
Kane judge upholds I-90 vehicle search that netted heroin
Related Article
Kane judge upholds I-90 vehicle search that netted heroin
 
Was I-90 traffic stop that resulted in heroin bust illegal?
Related Article
Was I-90 traffic stop that resulted in heroin bust illegal?
 
Another drug arrest by Kane County deputy declared illegal
Related Article
Another drug arrest by Kane County deputy declared illegal
 
Defense: Kane deputy shows 'sheer bias' in drug traffic stops
Related Article
Defense: Kane deputy shows 'sheer bias' in drug traffic stops
 
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 