Teens charged with armed carjacking in Hoffman Estates

A pair of 16-year-old boys from Chicago have been arrested in connection with an armed carjacking last Friday in Hoffman Estates, police said Thursday.

Both juveniles are charged with aggravated vehicular hijacking, while one faces an additional armed robbery charge, authorities said. They were taken to the Cook County Juvenile Temporary Detention Center in Chicago.

Officers responded to a call at 5:43 a.m. Sept. 24 about a man with a gun and shots fired on the 0-100 block of west Golf Road.

The responding officers immediately located the man and learned that he had been the victim of a carjacking, police said. He reported that two male carjackers had confronted him at gunpoint and stolen his vehicle.

The victim, who possessed a valid Concealed Carry License and Illinois Firearm Owners ID card, fired at the thieves as they fled the scene in his vehicle and the vehicle they'd arrived in.

Police located the victim's vehicle abandoned a short distance away, authorities said.