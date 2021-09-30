Pritzker: No plans for state to help keep Bears in Chicago

While Gov. J.B. Pritzker says he personally wishes the Bears would stay in Chicago rather than move to Arlington Heights, but there are no plans for state financial incentives to keep the team at Soldier Field.

"That's not something we're looking at," Pritzker said at an event in Chicago. "I have not had any discussions and I have not been approached by anybody, neither the city nor the Bears themselves."

Bears officials announced earlier this week they are in the process of purchasing the 326-acre Arlington International Racecourse site for nearly $200 million from Churchill Downs.

"I'm a Bears fan and I know it would be disappointing for me if the Chicago Bears moved outside the city of Chicago," Pritzker said. "I've been watching them at Soldier Field for an awfully long time and there's something about having them in the city that's attractive to me and I care about. It's just the tradition I think that many of us feel."

Chicago owns Soldier Field and the Bears are one of the few NFL franchises that does not own and operate the stadium where the team plays. Soldier Field is also one of the smallest football stadiums in the league.

Officials from the Bears and Chicago have been at odds over the future of the recently refurbished stadium in recent years. The Bears rental agreement ends in 2033.

When asked if the state has any plans to "sweeten the pot" in an attempt for the Bears to stay put, Pritzker said his administration was "focused on balancing the budget and maintaining our positive course."

"This is a private enterprise engaging with city governments to decide what's best for them," he added.