Nearly a dozen human cases of West Nile reported in DuPage

Statewide, 33 human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in Illinois this year. AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Eleven human cases of West Nile virus have been reported in DuPage County so far this year, and health officials are warning those numbers will likely increase in the coming weeks.

Of that total, six human cases of the mosquito-borne illness have been confirmed since earlier this month. To date, the cases involved residents of Downers Grove, Aurora, Carol Stream, Milton Township, Naperville Township, Roselle, Wayne Township and Wheaton.

Statewide, there have been 33 cases, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

With fall activities in full swing, the DuPage health department encourages residents to guard against mosquitoes by following the "4 D's of Defense": Drain standing water around your home and yard; Defend by using insect repellent containing DEET when outdoors; Dress with long sleeves, long pants and closed-toe shoes when outside; Wear repellent from dusk to dawn, when mosquitoes are most active.

The county health department website posts a Personal Protection Index, a warning system for West Nile activity updated each week on a scale of zero to three.

The index remains at high-risk Level 3 because of the number of mosquito batches testing positive for West Nile. Level 3 also indicates high numbers of infected mosquitoes in most areas, and multiple human cases of the disease in DuPage.