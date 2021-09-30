Ex-Lake County jail officer pleads not guilty to sexual misconduct

A former Lake County correctional officer from Gurnee pleaded not guilty Thursday to sexual misconduct with an inmate.

Elizabeth A. Blomstrand, 40, faces four two felony counts of custodial sexual misconduct and two of official misconduct involving a forbidden act, according to a news release from the Lake County sheriff's office.

During a formal investigation, Blomstrand was placed on administrative leave, but she resigned Dec. 29, according to the news release.

The investigation -- which included video surveillance evidence, a check of inmate phone calls and various interviews -- found Blomstrand had engaged in sexual conduct with an inmate at least two times last December, the news release said.

Blomstrand was indicted by a Lake County grand jury Sept. 15. Her next court appearance is set for Nov. 22.