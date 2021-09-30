COVID-19 update: 1,840 hospitalized, 42 more deaths, 3,344 new cases

Eileen Buck of St. Charles looks away as she receives her second dose of the Moderna vaccine by volunteer Donna Plonczynkis at a countywide COVID-19 vaccination event in March. Rick West | Staff Photographer, March 19

State health officials today reported 1,840 COVID-19 patients are being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois, 453 of whom are in intensive care.

The number of COVID-19 patients has dropped 8.4% statewide from a week ago, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 42 more deaths from the virus, as well as 3,344 new cases of the disease.

Since the outset of the pandemic, 24,976 Illinois resident have died from COVID-19 and 1,627,508 infections have been reported.

Currently, the state's seven-day case positivity rate is at 2.2%, it's lowest point since July 17. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

IDPH officials also reported another 27,097 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Illinois residents and workers.

That brings the total number of doses administered in Illinois to 14,555,022, according to IDPH records.

IDPH is reporting 55.2% of the state's 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.