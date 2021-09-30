After they attack for a third time, former Palatine dogs euthanized

Amanda Ingram was injured and her dog, Casper, was killed in an attack by two large dogs May 24 in Palatine. The dogs were removed from the village, but they attacked people and dogs twice more near their new home in Elmwood Park. Following the third attack Wednesday, the dogs were euthanized. Courtesy of Amanda Ingram

After yet another attack that caused injuries to people and animals, two dogs that were kicked out of Palatine this summer have been euthanized.

The American pit bull and Akita mix were owned by former Palatine resident Meleina Teodoro. They had attacked people and their dogs -- one of whom died -- in Palatine and Elmwood Park in May and August, respectively.

On Wednesday morning, they attacked a man who was walking his dog in Elmwood Park, Elmwood Park Police Chief Frank Fagiano said Thursday. The man suffered arm and leg injuries and was taken to a hospital. His dog was bit in its rib cage and taken to an animal hospital.

As a result, the dogs were relinquished by Teodoro and euthanized, authorities said.

Teodoro couldn't be reached for comment.

Fagiano said he found out about Wednesday's attack shortly after a Zoom call with the village attorney, village manager and representatives of Cook County Animal and Rabies Control and the Cook County's state's attorney office. The topic was whether an emergency court order could be obtained to impound Teodoro's animals, Fagiano said.

"One of our streets supervisors called me and said the dogs got out and bit another person," he said. "So we went to her house, explained to her the situation and she decided to surrender the dogs to Cook County Animal Control."

Teodoro had been at work but came back after her grandmother told her what happened, Fagiano said. Teodoro was issued 10 citations, five per dog, and has a hearing Nov. 4, Fagiano said.

In the first attack, Palatine residents Amanda Ingram and Chase Braun were injured by the two dogs on May 24. Ingram's dog died, and Braun's dog was injured.

Teodoro pleaded guilty to eight ordinance violations during a June hearing at the Palatine Police Department. She agreed to remove her dogs from the village, enroll them in a training program within 60 days, provide proof when they complete the program and pay $850 in fines and court costs.

On Aug, 20, Aneta Heinz of Elmwood Park was walking her dog when they were knocked to the ground and injured by Teodoro's dogs, who'd escaped a backyard. Teodoro was fined $1,750, but Elmwood Park officials didn't know at the time about the dogs' history of violence, Fagiano said.

"When I learned about the Palatine case, I immediately requested a formal investigation with Animal Control Center. The Zoom call was part of the investigation," he said.

Attorneys Mike Schostok and Brian Salvi filed a lawsuit last week on behalf of the Aug. 20 victim, accusing Palatine of negligence for not ordering the dogs euthanized. The lawsuit also claims Palatine failed to check where the dogs went and what safety precautions were being taken after they left town.

"In speaking of behalf of my clients, we're relieved," Schostok said Thursday of the dogs' euthanization. "It was a long time coming. This should have been done back in June, when the village of Palatine had a chance to do it."

Teodoro told Palatine police in May that she'd owned the pit bull, a rescue named Nala, since July 2020 and the Akita mix named Charlie since 2019. Palatine police records also show a Feb. 19 call for a report that the pit bull had bitten Teodoro twice in the arm. Teodoro was cited for having no village animal license and no proof of vaccination for the dog.

Palatine police Cmdr. Bruce Morris said Thursday the department had no further comment.

In a news release last week, Palatine officials said they sought the most stringent outcome that was supported by the law and local ordinances at the time of the dog bites, including criminal charges, which are pending.

Fagiano declined to comment on Palatine's actions, citing a lack of information.

"It was in the interest of our community why we moved so fast and forward," Fagiano said. "Our community was affected by these dogs, and we were working within the law on what we can do."