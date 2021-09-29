Retired speech pathologist appointed to District 70 school board

Nanette 'Nan' Dahlke has been appointed to the Libertyville Elementary District 70 school board.

Dahlke, 64, was sworn in Monday to complete the term of Maura Kennedy, who resigned in August. The term expires in April 2023.

Dahlke has a master's degree in communications disorders from Northern Illinois University. She began her speech-language pathology career in Naperville District 203 and has worked for Antioch District 34, Lake Villa District 41 and Prairie Crossing Charter School.

She also owned Kind Word Speech Pathology, worked in private practice and with Lake Forest Hospital.

Dahlke was the elected vice president of the Metropolitan Chicago Synod of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America for 16 years. She has been on the governing council of Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville the last two years.

She and husband, Dan, have three adult children and a daughter in first grade at Rockland School.