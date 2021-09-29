COVID-19 update: 2,989 new cases, 42 more deaths, 1,901 hospitalizations
Updated 9/29/2021 12:46 PM
Illinois reported 2,989 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday with 42 more deaths from the respiratory disease.
Illinois hospitals were treating 1,901 COVID-19 patients Tuesday night, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
Total cases statewide stand at 1,624,164 and 24,934 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.
The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.4% based on a seven-day average.
On Tuesday, 25,596 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 22,497.
A total of 14,527,925 shots have been administered.
So far, 7,031,019 people have been fully vaccinated or nearly 55.2% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.
