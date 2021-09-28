Teenager dies in Oak Brook car crash

A 17-year-old driver was killed early Tuesday morning during a crash in Oak Brook, authorities said.

The Oak Brook police and fire departments responded around 12:50 a.m. to the southbound lanes of Route 83 near 31st Street. They found a black or gray Honda Accord engulfed in flames with severe front-end damage.

According to preliminary investigations, the Accord was traveling south on Route 83 when it veered off the road to the right side and crashed into the 31st Street overpass. The car came to a final rest in the southbound lanes of Route 83.

The Major Crash Reconstruction Team of the Metropolitan Emergency Response and Investigation Team (MERIT) is continuing to investigate the crash.