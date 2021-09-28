Report: Bears sign purchase agreement for Arlington Park

Associated PressThe Cincinnati Bengals kick off to the Chicago Bears to start the Sept. 19 game at Soldier Field. The Bears are expected to announce Wednesday morning that they have signed a deal to buy Arlington Park in Arlington Heights, The Athletic reported Tuesday night.

Tony Petrillo, president of Arlington International Racecourse, walks back to the paddock after taking some photos with the staff Saturday, the last day of racing at the track. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

The Bears have signed a purchase agreement for the Arlington International Racecourse property in Arlington Heights.

The Athletic first reported the news, saying the team is expected to announce the news Wednesday morning, the publication said. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office confirmed the news with a response.

Reached late Monday, Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said he had no comment on the report. When asked if the Bears might make an announcement as soon as Wednesday, Hayes said, "Well, we'll see what happens," and he declined to comment further.

The Chicago's mayor office said "we are not surprised by this move."

"We remain committed to continuing the work to keep the team in Chicago and have advised the Bears that we remain open to discussions," a spokesperson for Mayor Lori Lightfoot's office said in a statement to The Athletic. "However, just as the Bears view this as a business decision so does the City. This season, Soldier Field signed a major contract with the Chicago Fire and just last weekend Soldier Field hosted the Shamrock Series -- both of which are lucrative for the Chicago Park District and local economy."

Another comment came later on Lightfoot's Twitter account:

"My statement still stands on the Bears: my admin remains committed to continuing the work to keep the team in Chicago. As I have said numerous times, our door in City Hall remains open."

Spokespersons for the Chicago Bears and Churchill Downs Inc. didn't immediately respond to requests for comment late Tuesday.

Arlington Park ran what was largely believed to be its final races Saturday amid the ongoing sale process for the 326-acre property at Euclid Avenue and Wilke Road. Track owner Churchill Downs Inc. is selling the expansive site for redevelopment, and has been combing through proposals and offers since a mid-June deadline.

Among the bidders that have been revealed publicly: the Chicago Bears, who have toyed with the idea of leaving the city for the suburbs, and specifically Arlington Park, in the past; a consortium led by former Arlington Park President Roy Arnold who wants to preserve the oval and grandstand for horse racing; and a host of mixed use developers, including Chicago-based Glenstar Properties, Schaumburg-based UrbanStreet Group and Naperville-based Crown Community Development.

Corporate brass at Churchill, the Louisville, Kentucky-based horse racing and gambling company, have only said they received "numerous" bids and are working through the process to select a buyer.

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes had said he expects the company to make an announcement sometime this fall.