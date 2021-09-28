No injuries in 3-vehicle crash involving school bus in Bartlett
Updated 9/28/2021 4:47 PM
No injuries were reported Tuesday morning after a three-vehicle collision involving a school bus carrying 17 students in Bartlett.
Police said Roberto Alvarez, 30, of Chicago, was driving a 2006 Acura TL south on Route 59 about 8:50 a.m. and failed to yield while turning left onto West Bartlett Road, causing a northbound 2019 Volvo semitrailer to strike his car.
The impact of that collision caused Alvarez's vehicle to hit a 2014 school bus traveling west on West Bartlett Road, police said.
Alvarez later was cited for failure to yield turning left, according to police. He was assigned a court appearance at 10:30 a.m. Nov. 5 in Rolling Meadows.
