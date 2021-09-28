Lake County man dies in first human rabies case in the state since 1954

In mid-August, a Lake County man woke up to find a bat on his neck. The man later died from rabies. Getty Images stock photo

A Lake County man died in the first case of human rabies in the state since 1954.

According to a news release from the Illinois Department Public Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the diagnosis Tuesday.

In mid-August, the man, who was in his 80s, woke up to find a bat on his neck, the news release said.

The bat was captured and tested positive for rabies. The man declined postexposure rabies treatment and began experiencing symptoms consistent with rabies about a month later, the news release said. He eventually died.

"Rabies has the highest mortality rate of any disease," said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. "However, there is lifesaving treatment for individuals who quickly seek care after being exposed to an animal with rabies. If you think you may have been exposed to rabies, immediately seek medical attention and follow the recommendations of health care providers and public health officials."

Rabies is a disease that attacks the nervous system. Symptoms include neck pain, headache, difficulty controlling arms, finger numbness, and difficulty speaking, the health department said

Only one to three human rabies cases occur each year, the state health department said, but there are still an estimated 60,000 people who receive the postexposure vaccinated series.

"Sadly, this case underscores the importance of raising public awareness about the risk of rabies exposure in the United States," said Lake County Health Department Executive Director Mark Pfister.

Bats are the most commonly identified species with rabies in Illinois. More than 1,000 bats a year are tested for rabies in Illinois and about 3% test positive, according to the state.

Anyone who comes in contact with a bat should alert animal control to capture it.