Feder: Tom McNamee to retire as Sun-Times editorial page editor

Tom McNamee, a pillar of Chicago journalism who rose from general assignment reporter to editorial page editor of the Sun-Times, is stepping down after four decades at the newspaper.

His retirement, effective in mid-October, was announced to the staff Monday by Steve Warmbir, interim editor-in-chief of the Sun-Times.

"I just feel it's time," McNamee, 67, told me. "I want to see who I am when I'm not doing this.

"I have loved being a Chicago reporter, especially at the Sun-Times. It's the paper -- along with the evil Trib -- that I delivered when I was 12. And I want to see the Sun-Times go on and on and on. So many good people there. I have such respect for my colleagues. Our business is harder than ever and they just suck it up and take it on."

A lifelong Chicagoan with degrees from Northern Illinois University and the University of Chicago School of Social Service Administration, McNamee joined the Sun-Times in 1982.

