Elgin museum hosting Native American folklorist Saturday
Updated 9/28/2021 12:43 PM
The Elgin Public Museum will host Ojibwe folklorist and award-winning author Kim Sigafus at 4 p.m. Saturday.
Sigafus will present "Journeying Through the American Indian Way of Life," a free program offered through a grant from the Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Speakers Bureau.
The presentation will feature a discussion about the Trail of Tears as it pertained to Illinois, as well as Native American traditions in courtship, gardening and music, along with a drum demonstration.
Weather permitting, the program will take place just outside the museum in Lords Park. The program will move indoors in the event of rain.
