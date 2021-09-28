Elgin museum hosting Native American folklorist Saturday

The Elgin Public Museum will host Ojibwe folklorist and award-winning author Kim Sigafus at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Sigafus will present "Journeying Through the American Indian Way of Life," a free program offered through a grant from the Illinois Humanities Road Scholar Speakers Bureau.

The presentation will feature a discussion about the Trail of Tears as it pertained to Illinois, as well as Native American traditions in courtship, gardening and music, along with a drum demonstration.

Weather permitting, the program will take place just outside the museum in Lords Park. The program will move indoors in the event of rain.