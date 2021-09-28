Biden to visit Elk Grove Village Wednesday to talk infrastructure at tech park

President Joe Biden is expected to make an appearance Wednesday at the site of Microsoft's data center campus under construction in Elk Grove Village. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

President Joe Biden, who spoke July 7 at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake, will return to Illinois Wednesday for an appearance at the Elk Grove Technology Park. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer, July 2021

President Joe Biden is expected to make an appearance Wednesday at the Elk Grove Technology Park, where he is expected to talk about infrastructure, jobs and his COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses, officials confirmed Tuesday.

The president's visit, with his formal remarks scheduled to begin at 3:35 p.m., marks his second trip to Illinois since the inauguration, following a July 7 tour and speech at McHenry County College in Crystal Lake.

Biden will be speaking at the site of Microsoft's $123 million data center campus now under construction on the east side of the sprawling tech park, which is roughly bounded by Higgins Road, Lively Boulevard, Oakton Street and Stanley Street.

"When you see how few places a president can visit in a year, to have Elk Grove be one of his stops is an honor and privilege to this community," Mayor Craig Johnson said Tuesday afternoon. "We're going to make sure we show what a first-class community Elk Grove is."

"It is also an honor and privilege to be able to spotlight Elk Grove and all we're doing with new technology, with creating jobs and bringing new business to our community," Johnson added. "And we're proud of the fact we have a chance to showcase that nationally and worldwide."

Biden's appearance won't be the first time a president has visited the Northwest suburb. George H.W. Bush attended a Republican Party picnic in Busse Woods while campaigning for reelection in August 1992. And Bill Clinton stopped at a music store on Devon Avenue to play the saxophone on his way back from an appearance at Fenton High School in Bensenville in May 1993.