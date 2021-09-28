$1 million bail set for Chicago man after high-speed chase in DuPage County

Bail was set at $1 million for a Chicago man who lead police officers on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Kevonta Robinson, 19, of the 5500 block of West LeMoyne Street, was charged with six felonies, including armed violence with a handgun, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and aggravated fleeing and eluding, among other charges, a news release said.

At 3:42 p.m. Monday, an Illinois state trooper saw a 2016 Honda CRV speeding west on the shoulder of I-290 near Mannheim Road.

The trooper learned the Honda has been carjacked in Cook County and involved in two armed robberies, the news release said. Robinson refused to stop for the trooper and exited on the southbound I-294 ramp to westbound Ogden Avenue, police said.

Robison then drove into oncoming traffic, ignoring the red light at Ogden Avenue and Oak Street, and continued south on Oak, according to the news release.

Robinson stopped the CRV near Oak Street and Fuller Road and then fled on foot, police said.

He was eventually found hiding inside a detached residential garage on Oak Street, the news release said.

Police later recovered a loaded pistol in a backyard where Robinson paused while feeling, according to the news release.

Robinson's next court appearance is for Oct. 21.