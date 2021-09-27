 

One person injured in crash that overturned gravel truck in Arlington Heights

  • Authorities work to clean up Palatine Road east of Route 53 after a gravel truck overturned after colliding with a passenger vehicle Monday morning. Eastbound Palatine Road was closed for hours while police investigated and crews cleared the road.

    Authorities work to clean up Palatine Road east of Route 53 after a gravel truck overturned after colliding with a passenger vehicle Monday morning. Eastbound Palatine Road was closed for hours while police investigated and crews cleared the road. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

  • One person was injured after a gravel truck collided with a passenger vehicle on the Route 53 exit ramp to eastbound Palatine Road in Arlington Heights, police said. Eastbound Palatine Road was closed for hours while police investigated and crews cleared the road.

    One person was injured after a gravel truck collided with a passenger vehicle on the Route 53 exit ramp to eastbound Palatine Road in Arlington Heights, police said. Eastbound Palatine Road was closed for hours while police investigated and crews cleared the road. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

 
Elena Ferrarin
 
 
Updated 9/27/2021 4:58 PM

One person was injured after a crash caused a gravel truck to overturn Monday morning near an exit ramp off Route 53 in Arlington Heights, authorities said.

The crash took place at about 8:18 a.m. on the eastbound ramp from Route 53 onto Palatine Road, which was closed for hours while police investigated and crews cleared the road.

 

The 2003 silver Peterbilt dump truck collided with a passenger vehicle. One person was transported to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Illinois State Police Trooper Genelle Jones said.

The eastbound lanes of Palatine Road were closed for the roadway cleanup at about 8:27 a.m. All lanes were reopened at approximately 11:05 a.m., Jones said.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 