One person injured in crash that overturned gravel truck in Arlington Heights
Updated 9/27/2021 4:58 PM
One person was injured after a crash caused a gravel truck to overturn Monday morning near an exit ramp off Route 53 in Arlington Heights, authorities said.
The crash took place at about 8:18 a.m. on the eastbound ramp from Route 53 onto Palatine Road, which was closed for hours while police investigated and crews cleared the road.
The 2003 silver Peterbilt dump truck collided with a passenger vehicle. One person was transported to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Illinois State Police Trooper Genelle Jones said.
The eastbound lanes of Palatine Road were closed for the roadway cleanup at about 8:27 a.m. All lanes were reopened at approximately 11:05 a.m., Jones said.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments (
)
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.