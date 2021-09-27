One person injured in crash that overturned gravel truck in Arlington Heights

One person was injured after a gravel truck collided with a passenger vehicle on the Route 53 exit ramp to eastbound Palatine Road in Arlington Heights, police said. Eastbound Palatine Road was closed for hours while police investigated and crews cleared the road. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Authorities work to clean up Palatine Road east of Route 53 after a gravel truck overturned after colliding with a passenger vehicle Monday morning. Eastbound Palatine Road was closed for hours while police investigated and crews cleared the road. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

One person was injured after a crash caused a gravel truck to overturn Monday morning near an exit ramp off Route 53 in Arlington Heights, authorities said.

The crash took place at about 8:18 a.m. on the eastbound ramp from Route 53 onto Palatine Road, which was closed for hours while police investigated and crews cleared the road.

The 2003 silver Peterbilt dump truck collided with a passenger vehicle. One person was transported to a hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, Illinois State Police Trooper Genelle Jones said.

The eastbound lanes of Palatine Road were closed for the roadway cleanup at about 8:27 a.m. All lanes were reopened at approximately 11:05 a.m., Jones said.