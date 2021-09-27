 

Northwestern suspends fraternity activities as it probes drugging allegations

  • Northwestern banned all social events and chapter-sponsored recruitment activities at fraternities in the Interfraternity Council until at least Oct. 17.

Northwestern University suspended all fraternity-related activities for at least three weeks as the school investigates reports people were drugged at on-campus residences.

School officials received a report Saturday that a person had been drugged without consent Friday in Evanston, according to a university-issued crime alert.

 

The allegation came one day after Northwestern received separate but similar reports about people being drugged without consent while attending a gathering, according to another university crime alert.

In light of the allegations, Northwestern banned all social events and chapter-sponsored recruitment activities at Northwestern fraternities in the Interfraternity Council until at least Oct. 17. That includes any events with nonmembers, including alumni.

