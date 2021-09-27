Libertyville Fire Department open house Oct. 2
Updated 9/27/2021 10:09 AM
The Libertyville Fire Department will host an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, at Fire Station 1, 1551 N. Milwaukee Ave.
Activities and exhibits and include station tours, a chance to slide down a fire pole, a fire safety house, a kids combat challenge, special rescue demonstrations, games and giveaways.
In accordance with state orders, masks will be required indoors for the event.
