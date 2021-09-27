Gravel truck overturns coming down Route 53 ramp in Arlington Heights

Authorities work to clean up Palatine Road east of Route 53 after a gravel truck overturned Monday morning. Eastbound Palatine Road was closed for hours while police investigated and crews cleared the road. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Authorities work to clean up Palatine Road east of Route 53 after a gravel truck overturned Monday morning. Eastbound Palatine Road was closed for hours while police investigated and crews cleared the road. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

A gravel truck overturned Monday morning while coming down a ramp off Route 53 in Arlington Heights, creating a mess on the road and blocking traffic in the area for hours.

The crash occurred after 9 a.m. when the truck tipped over while coming down the ramp from Route 53 on to eastbound Palatine Road. The eastbound lanes of Palatine Road were closed until after noon while police investigated and crews cleaned up the road.

Illinois State Police, which is leading the investigation, were not immediately available to provide additional details.