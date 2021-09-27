Former Chicago alderman admits to fraud
Updated 9/27/2021 6:52 PM
Former Chicago Alderman Ricardo Muñoz pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud and money laundering, admitting he took nearly $38,000 from the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus to pay for personal expenses like skydiving and a relative's college tuition.
The federal indictment alleged he even used some of the money at Lover's Lane in West Dundee in February 2019.
Muñoz faces a likely sentence of about a year in prison. He is also expected to pay $6,891 in restitution. His sentencing is set for Jan. 5.
• This report was produced in partnership with the Chicago Sun-Times. For related coverage, visit chicago.suntimes.com.
