Former Chicago alderman admits to fraud

Former Chicago Alderman Ricardo Munoz, center, faces a likely sentence of about a year in prison for wire fraud and money laundering. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times

Former Chicago Alderman Ricardo Muñoz pleaded guilty Monday to wire fraud and money laundering, admitting he took nearly $38,000 from the Chicago Progressive Reform Caucus to pay for personal expenses like skydiving and a relative's college tuition.

The federal indictment alleged he even used some of the money at Lover's Lane in West Dundee in February 2019.

Muñoz faces a likely sentence of about a year in prison. He is also expected to pay $6,891 in restitution. His sentencing is set for Jan. 5.

