Feder: Why Zoraida Sambolin came back to say goodbye

Why did morning news anchor Zoraida Sambolin return to NBC-owned WMAQ-Channel 5 last week after a four-month leave of absence only to resign a few days later?

It was partly on the advice of her husband, Chicago White Sox executive vice president Kenny Williams, she told fans on a Facebook video.

"The reason is I wanted an opportunity to say goodbye to you," Sambolin said. "You've been a part of my life for a very long time and I'm really grateful for that. I also needed to get some things right. My husband said to me: 'Make sure that you let everybody know that you're not sick.' There were a lot of folks who reached out to me and to him, worried that my cancer was back and that I was ill. So we have done a thorough evaluation of my health, and I am healthy and I intend on staying that way. I am super happy that I get this opportunity to come and say goodbye to you."

Sambolin's exit, effective this Friday, marks the second departure of a prominent Hispanic personality from NBC 5 in the past month.

