Feder: Chicago Reader celebrates 50th anniversary with gratitude

The venerable Chicago Reader will honor its 50th year of publication with special anniversary issues on October 14 and October 28, featuring its origin story and articles focused on the past half-century of award-winning work.

As part of the ongoing celebration, a multimedia exhibit of stories, photographs, cartoons and other archival material will be featured at Chicago's Newberry Library, 60 West Walton Street.

"The Chicago Reader at 50: A half-century of revolutionary storytelling" will run from October 6 to January 22.

The Reader also will mark the milestone with a 50-day giveaway, including theater tickets, a souvenir Reader newsbox, Ben Platt concert tickets, Chicago restaurant vouchers and other items.

Founded by four college friends -- Bob McCamant, Bob Roth, Tom Yoder and Tom Rehwaldt -- and first published on October 1, 1971, the free alternative weekly shifted to nonprofit status in 2020.

