East Dundee teen convicted in fatal shooting of Carpentersville man

An East Dundee teen has been convicted of first-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of a man at a Carpentersville apartment complex.

Devon C. Coleman, 18, and two others, Phillip Walker, 18, of Carpentersville, and Joel V. Leitner, 23, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, were charged with first-degree murder in the June 2020 death of Jordan Durr, 27, of Carpentersville.

Kane County Judge John Barsanti found Coleman guilty of the murder charge. Coleman waived his right to a jury trial.

Prosecutors said the three defendants, while armed with a 9 mm handgun, drove from Maywood to Carpentersville with the intent of illegally purchasing an additional handgun on the night of June 8, 2020.

Durr approached a car occupied by the trio and parked on Oxford Drive in Carpentersville.

After a brief altercation, one of the defendants shot Durr in the left side of his chest, prosecutors said.

Durr ran a short distance and collapsed near a Dumpster. Carpentersville police arrived a short time later and arrested all three at the scene.

Durr was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Coleman faces a sentence ranging from 20 to 60 years in prison.

Coleman remains in the Kane County jail, where he had been held since his arrest in lieu of $500,000 bail. Bond was revoked upon his conviction.

Leitner and Walker are next due in court on Oct. 7.