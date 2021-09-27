COVID-19 update: 6,671 new cases over the weekend, 77 more deaths, 1,893 hospitalized

Gilberto Ramirez of Elgin receives a Johnson & Johnson vaccine shot in Elgin. Over 7 million Illinoisans have been vaccinated as of Monday. Rick West | Staff Photographer

New cases of COVID-19 reached 6,671 over the weekend with 77 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported Monday.

So far, 7,014,721 people have been fully vaccinated or 55% of Illinois' 12.7 million population.

From Friday through Sunday, 66,204 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 20,827.

Illinois hospitals were treating 1,893 COVID-19 patients Sunday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 2.5% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,618,800 and 24,860 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 317,474 virus tests in the last 72 hours.

The federal government has delivered 17,212,225 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 14,486,090 shots have been administered. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

The state does not update its COVID-19 data over the weekend.

On Saturday, 2,500 new COVID-19 cases and 52 deaths were recorded, on Sunday there were 2,142 cases and 20 deaths and on Monday 2,029 new cases and five deaths were counted.