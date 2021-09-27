'Bittersweet' day for retiring assistant fire chief in Elgin

Elgin Fire Department Assistant Chief Dan Rink is presented with a ceremonial ax during is retirement ceremony Monday after more than 23 years with the department. He's moving on to become deputy chief in Sycamore. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Elgin Fire Department Assistant Chief Dan Rink salutes as he is presented with a flag by Chief Robb Cagann during Rink's retirement ceremony on Monday at Station 1. Rink's wife Jennifer is at right. Rick West | Staff Photographer

Outgoing Elgin Fire Department Assistant Chief Dan Rink and his old boss, Chief Robb Cagann, both used the same word to describe their feelings on Monday during Rink's retirement ceremony.

Bittersweet.

Rink was honored Monday at Station 1 with a flag retirement ceremony after more than 23 years with the department, including just under two years as assistant chief.

"I'm happy for him, and I'm sad for us," Cagann said shortly after the ceremony, where he presented Rink with the American flag that had flown over the station. "Dan was an appointment by me when I moved up to fire chief, and he lived up to everything and more of what we could have asked for, so it's bittersweet."

Minutes later, Rink used the same word to describe his sentiments, adding "I'm excited and nervous, all at once."

Rink will be retired for about a week before starting a new job as deputy chief in Sycamore, where he lives. He said the thing he'll miss most is the time in the station with everybody.

"I know a lot of people say that, but it's actually true, this is a second family," Rink said.

He joined EFD on Feb. 23, 1998, after a few years with the Batavia Fire Department. Rink was promoted to lieutenant in 2005, captain in 2014, battalion chief in 2019 and then assistant chief in early 2020.

In his time in Elgin, Rink served as the Record Management System Coordinator, an Instructor for the Elgin Regional Fire Academy, Grade School Fire Safety Educator, Dive Team member, Strategic Plan team member, GEMT Data coordinator, EMS Supplies management, and Elgin Association of Firefighters, IAFF Local 439 Shop Steward. He also served as a paramedic for the department.

Rink said he was humbled that several dozen people, many on their day off, came out to wish him well and said he has plans for his weeklong retirement.

"I'm going to unwind and do a whole lot of nothing," he said.

His wife Jennifer, who stood by him during the ceremony with their son Kevin and Rink's parents Dick and Gerry, had other plans.

"He'll be on dinner duty," she said.