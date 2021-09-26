Police searching for missing Lombard man
Updated 9/26/2021 9:06 PM
The Illinois State Police have issued an endangered missing person advisory for an 80-year-old Lombard man.
Ronald Nelson was reported missing Sunday night, according to the news release.
Nelson is described as white with black hair, standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and wearing a plaid shirt with jeans. He was last seen headed east on North Avenue, possibly on his way to 4050 N. Pontiac Ave. in a black 2005 Scion XB with Illinois plates.
The Lombard Police Department asks anyone with information about Nelson's whereabouts to contact them at (630) 873-4400 or to call 911.
