Mundelein fire station roof to be replaced
Updated 9/26/2021 5:22 PM
The Mundelein village board meets Monday night to discuss hiring a contractor to replace the main fire station's roof and other business.
The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle.
A Lake Zurich firm called All American Exterior Solutions is set to be awarded the $109,150 contract.
The 26,000-square-foot station, at 1000 N. Midlothian Road, opened in 2000.
