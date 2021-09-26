Mundelein fire station roof to be replaced

The Mundelein village board meets Monday night to discuss hiring a contractor to replace the main fire station's roof and other business.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m. at village hall, 300 Plaza Circle.

A Lake Zurich firm called All American Exterior Solutions is set to be awarded the $109,150 contract.

The 26,000-square-foot station, at 1000 N. Midlothian Road, opened in 2000.