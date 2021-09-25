Suburban Skyview: The Fox River provides home to great egrets

The Fox River near Boy Scout Island in St. Charles is home to an abundance of wildlife, including the great egret, a graceful member of the heron family. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

At 150 feet above ground, from where this picture was taken, a lot of things can start to look quite small.

Among those is this great egret, launching itself from the Fox River near the cove by Boy Scout Island in St. Charles.

The river is home to many forms of wildlife, including blue heron and great egrets.

Adult egrets grow to about 3 feet in height, with wingspans extending more than 4 feet.

The birds are, for the most part, pure white, but for their yellow bills and black legs.

They extend their necks to maximize range of sight while standing, giving them a regal appearance.

They are graceful in the water, but also in flight.

When they fly, like this one, they tuck in their necks to improve their aerodynamics.

This photo was taken with a drone camera from an angle meant to get the beautiful bird spreading its wings and taking off from a very green river.

• If you have suggestions for something you'd like to see our drone pilots photograph, email skyview@dailyherald.com with your idea.