Arlington Park's last hurrah at the finish line

Some of the race horses are greeted in the paddock as they head to the track Saturday for the final race day at Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Horses are brought into the paddock Saturday ahead of the final races at Arlington International Racecourse in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Fans watch what could be the last day of racing at Arlington International Racecourse Saturday in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Fans cheer as the horses head to the finish line in the first race Saturday at Arlington International Racecourse, bringing to an end an era of horse racing in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Splash for gold, (7), ridden by Samuel Camacho, Jr., tries to pull ahead of Storminside, (2), ridden by Christopher Emigh, during the first race Saturday at Arlington International Racecourse. Splash for gold (7) won by a nose on the final day of racing in Arlington Heights. Brian Hill | Staff Photographer

Amid the backdrop of an uncertain future, longtime track-goers Saturday spent one more time at Arlington Park, inside its stately six-story grandstand, at the betting windows and in the suites, around the paddock and on the apron, ahead of a fireworks show that's scheduled to cap the night.

Fans started lining up before the gates opened at 1 p.m., ready to wager on a full race card that featured nine races and about a dozen horses per race.

The track hosted a sold-out crowd of 7,500 for closing day, many of the fans still refusing to believe this could be the final turn at the Arlington Heights oval.

"Sad. Very sad. I'm 61 and I've been coming here since I was a kid," said Mark Vicari of Roselle. "I can't see this building going down. I really can't."

Arlington's swan song was held amid the ongoing sale process for the 326-acre property at Euclid Avenue and Wilke Road. Track owner Churchill Downs, Inc. is selling the expansive site for redevelopment, and has been combing through proposals and offers since a mid-June deadline.

Among the bidders that have been revealed publicly: the Chicago Bears, who have toyed with the idea of leaving the city for the suburbs, and specifically Arlington Park, in the past; a consortium led by former Arlington Park President Roy Arnold who wants to preserve the oval and grandstand for horse racing; and a host of mixed-use developers, including Chicago-based Glenstar Properties, Schaumburg-based UrbanStreet Group and Naperville-based Crown Community Development.

Corporate brass at Churchill, the Louisville, Kentucky-based horse racing and gambling company, have said they received "numerous" bids and are working through the process to select a buyer.

Arlington Heights Mayor Tom Hayes said he expects the company to make an announcement sometime this fall.

Horses still can train on the course during the upcoming week, ahead of Hawthorne Race Course's upcoming fall meet. But the Arlington barns have to be vacated by Tuesday, Oct. 5.