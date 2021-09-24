Hoffman Estates police questioning two carjacking suspects

Hoffman Estates police detectives are questioning two 16-year-old boys about a Friday morning carjacking after they turned up injured at an Oak Park hospital, officials said.

The vehicle was stolen at gunpoint 0-100 of West Golf Road, police said. The victim fired shots at the suspects, who fled in the vehicle, which was later recovered after being abandoned a short distance from the scene. Pol

Police confirmed that two teens later showed up wounded at West Suburban Medical Center, claiming the wounds were received in the Humboldt Park neighborhood of Chicago.