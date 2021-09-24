 

Hoffman Estates man charged in Monday stabbing death

  • Francisco J. Palomares-Mendez

    Francisco J. Palomares-Mendez

 
Jake Griffin
 
 
Updated 9/24/2021 9:12 AM

A 20-year-old Hoffman Estates man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing late Monday at an apartment complex on the village's south side.

Francisco J. Palomares-Mendez is slated for bond hearing at the Rolling Meadows courthouse later today, Hoffman Estates police said.

 

Palomares-Mendez is accused of stabbing an unidentified man at the complex on the 700 block of Hill Drive Monday, just before midnight.

Police said witnesses reported the victim was stabbed outside an apartment and two men fled the area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the investigation led them to Palomares-Mendez.

They did not describe the relationship between the suspect and the victim.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 