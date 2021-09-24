Hoffman Estates man charged in Monday stabbing death

A 20-year-old Hoffman Estates man has been charged with first-degree murder in connection with a stabbing late Monday at an apartment complex on the village's south side.

Francisco J. Palomares-Mendez is slated for bond hearing at the Rolling Meadows courthouse later today, Hoffman Estates police said.

Palomares-Mendez is accused of stabbing an unidentified man at the complex on the 700 block of Hill Drive Monday, just before midnight.

Police said witnesses reported the victim was stabbed outside an apartment and two men fled the area. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital where he died from his injuries.

Police said the investigation led them to Palomares-Mendez.

They did not describe the relationship between the suspect and the victim.