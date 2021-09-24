Feder: Zoraida Sambolin to sign off as NBC 5 morning news anchor

Days after Zoraida Sambolin returned as morning news anchor to WMAQ-Channel 5 after a four-month leave of absence, she's calling it quits, Robert Feder writes.

Sources said next Friday will be her last day at the NBC-owned station.

It's not clear why she's leaving, but in a Facebook video Monday she said she had been "taking a deep dive into my physical and mental health [and] I just need to take a minute to take care of me. If you know my history, you know I have been sick in the past and I just want to make sure that I stay healthy."

Except for a two-year stint with CNN in New York, Sambolin, 56, has been the face of morning news at NBC 5 since 2007.

She joined the station as a freelance weekend news anchor in 2002.

Sources said her contract runs through July 2022 but she has secured an early release from her bosses.

Get the full report, and more Chicago media news, at robertfeder.com.