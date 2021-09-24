COVID-19 update: 1,926 hospitalized, 40 more deaths, 3,304 new cases

While more than 14.4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered statewide, about 90,000 are booster shots administered to those with compromised immune systems, Illinois Department of Public Health officials said. John Starks | Staff Photographer, March 8

State health officials today reported 1,926 COVID-19 patients were being treated in hospitals throughout Illinois.

Of those hospitalized, 474 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

IDPH officials also reported 40 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 3,304 new cases of the respiratory disease statewide.

That brings the state's death toll from the virus to 24,783, while 1,612,129 infections have been diagnosed since the outset of the pandemic.

The state's seven-day case positivity rate now stands at 2.7%, its lowest level since July 21. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases derived from a batch of tests and helps show the level of infection within a certain population.

Additionally, IDPH officials reported 24,527 more COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered throughout Illinois, bringing the total number of vaccine inoculations to 14,419,886 since mid-December 2020.

IDPH records show 54.8% of the state's population of roughly 12.7 million residents are now fully vaccinated.