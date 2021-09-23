Naperville police investigate jewelry store burglary
Updated 9/23/2021 6:34 PM
Police are searching for two men who broke into a Naperville jewelry store Wednesday night.
Officers were dispatched to a jewelry store in the 0-100 block of West Jefferson Street around 10 p.m. and found signs of forced entry at the rear entrance of the building, according to a news release from the Naperville Police Department. The thieves had already fled with an unknown amount of jewelry after smashing several display cases.
The thieves are described as two black men in their late 30s with thin to medium builds, the news release said. The men were wearing masks, dark jackets, jeans, and shoes with white on them.
Anyone with information about the burglary should call the Naperville Police Department at (630) 420-6666.
