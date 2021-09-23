Lineup announced for Sugar Grove's Friday food truck event

Sugar Grove's second Food Truck Friday is set for 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday at the village hall, 10 S. Municipal Drive.

The tentative lineup includes Aijo Kitchen (Japanese fusion), Mamalicious (jerk and curry), Culinary Gangster (hamburgers, gyros), Dee's Place (soul food), Flyin Hawaiian (Hawaiian), Serna's Grill (hamburgers, gyros, Italian beef), Puff Truck Pizza (pizza) and Tacos Mario's (tacos al pastor).

Parking is available across the street at the Sugar Grove fire station, and overflow parking is at 140/150 S. Municipal Drive and the Sugar Grove Public Library, 125 S. Municipal Drive.