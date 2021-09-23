 

'Harry Potter' villain Tom Felton collapses at Ryder Cup celebrity match

  • Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis.

    Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Associated Press

  • Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis.

    Actor Tom Felton is helped after collapsing on the 18th hole during a practice day at the Ryder Cup at the Whistling Straits Golf Course Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Sheboygan, Wis. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Updated 9/23/2021 6:36 PM

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. -- British actor Tom Felton, best known for his portrayal of Draco Malfoy in the "Harry Potter" movies, collapsed while playing a celebrity golf exhibition Thursday at the Ryder Cup in Wisconsin.

Ryder Cup organizers said only that Felton experienced "a medical incident" at Whistling Straits and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. They provided no other information.

 

Felton was on the 18th hole when he went down. He was helped to his feet, placed on a stretcher and driven away in a golf cart. He turned 34 on Wednesday.

Felton was representing Europe in the celebrity match, which is held the day before the U.S. and Europe start the Ryder Cup.

He has appeared in a number of movies, most notably eight films in the "Harry Potter" series.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments ()
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 