Feder: WBBM Newsradio's Steve Miller signs off as full-time reporter

Steve Miller, who's been a mainstay of WBBM 780-AM/WCFS 105.9-FM for 38 years, has stepped down from full-time reporting duties at the Audacy all-news station, Robert Feder writes.

Starting next month, he'll return occasionally for fill-in work and special projects.

The Texas native and University of Texas graduate joined WBBM Newsradio as a news writer straight out of the University of Missouri School of Journalism in 1983.

He was promoted to reporter in 1996.

"We've been blessed with many great reporters over the years, but when it comes to digging for tough-to-find information, I can't think of anyone better than Steve Miller," said Ron Gleason, brand manager and news director of WBBM Newsradio.

