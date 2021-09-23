Families of 3 men killed in Starved Rock explosion file lawsuit

Attorney Patrick A. Salvi, center, listens to a question Thursday after discussing a lawsuit against construction and demolition companies over the deaths of Immer Rivera Tejada, 39, Rafael Rivera Tejada, 36, and their nephew Guillermo Rivera Tejada, 26. At left is Maluc Cordoba-Arce, the family spokeswoman and wife of Immer Rivera Tejada. Anthony Vazquez/Chicago Sun-Times