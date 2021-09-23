COVID-19 update: 3,505 new cases, 44 more deaths, 2,008 hospitalizations

New cases of COVID-19 reached 3,505 Thursday with 44 more deaths from the respiratory disease, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.

On Wednesday, 17,551 more COVID-19 shots were administered. The seven-day average is 18,920.

The federal government has delivered 17,156,715 doses of vaccine to Illinois since distribution began in mid-December and 14,395,359 shots have been administered.

So far, 6,973,956 people have been fully vaccinated or 54.7% of Illinois' 12.7 million population. Vaccines manufactured by Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. require two doses several weeks apart.

Illinois hospitals were treating 2,008 COVID-19 patients Wednesday night.

The state's positivity rate for COVID-19 cases is 3.8% based on a seven-day average.

Total cases statewide stand at 1,608,825 and 24,743 Illinoisans have died since the pandemic began.

Labs processed 129,871 virus tests in the last 24 hours.