 

Biden coming back to Illinois, plans to encourage COVID-19 shots

  President Joe Biden speaks as he tours a children's learning center at McHenry County College on July 7 in Crystal Lake with Sen. Tammy Duckworth and MCC President Clint Gabbard.

    President Joe Biden speaks as he tours a children's learning center at McHenry County College on July 7 in Crystal Lake with Sen. Tammy Duckworth and MCC President Clint Gabbard. Associated Press

 
Marni Pyke
 
 
Updated 9/23/2021 12:36 PM

President Joe Biden will make his second trip to Illinois since July, arriving in Chicago Wednesday to push COVID-19 vaccines.

The president will "highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses," the White House said.

 

Biden visited Crystal Lake on July 7 to tout his infrastructure package, stopping at McHenry County College for a tour and speech.

