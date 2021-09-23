Biden coming back to Illinois, plans to encourage COVID-19 shots
Updated 9/23/2021 12:36 PM
President Joe Biden will make his second trip to Illinois since July, arriving in Chicago Wednesday to push COVID-19 vaccines.
The president will "highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses," the White House said.
Biden visited Crystal Lake on July 7 to tout his infrastructure package, stopping at McHenry County College for a tour and speech.
