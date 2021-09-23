Biden coming back to Illinois, plans to encourage COVID-19 shots

President Joe Biden speaks as he tours a children's learning center at McHenry County College on July 7 in Crystal Lake with Sen. Tammy Duckworth and MCC President Clint Gabbard. Associated Press

President Joe Biden will make his second trip to Illinois since July, arriving in Chicago Wednesday to push COVID-19 vaccines.

The president will "highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccine requirements for businesses," the White House said.

Biden visited Crystal Lake on July 7 to tout his infrastructure package, stopping at McHenry County College for a tour and speech.