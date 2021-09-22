Michael Amadei is Des Plaines District 62's next superintendent

Des Plaines School District 62's next superintendent is no stranger to the community.

Michael Amadei, who until this week has been the district's assistant superintendent for human resources, will bump up to the big chair in July 2022, after current Superintendent Paul Hertel retires.

Between now and then, Amadei will serve as associate superintendent in what officials called a transitional move.

"I'm deeply honored," Amadei said Wednesday.

The District 62 board approved the changes Monday night. Board President Ronald Burton said officials are excited to welcome Amadei as the district's next leader.

"Dr. Amadei is a very driven and dedicated professional who will continue the dynamic work that began under Dr. Hertel's leadership," Burton said in a news release.

Amadei, of Wayne, has been the district's assistant superintendent for human resources for four years. He previously served as principal at District 62's Iroquois Community School, and in teaching and administrative roles in Elgin Area School District U-46.

Amadei said his experience in District 62 has given him a really good understanding of the district's needs and of the community it serves.

With the promotion, Amadei will collect a $190,000 base salary this school year, effective Monday, documents indicate. His base pay will jump to $205,000 for the 2022-23 school year.

Hertel is collecting a $251,789 salary this school year.

Hertel has been District 62's superintendent since 2018. Before taking that post, he had served in other administrative roles in the district since 2006.

Like Amadei, Hertel came to District 62 from Elgin Area School District U-46.

Hertel said he was open about intending to retire when his contract ends next year. The stress of the COVID-19 pandemic cemented that decision.

"The last 18 months have felt like 10 years," said Hertel, of Geneva. "We've never worked harder. And it just really takes its toll."

Hertel said he's looking forward to traveling with his wife, Kathy, and doing some volunteer work. Although open to new professional opportunities, he said he has no plans.

"We'll see what comes," Hertel said.

In the district's news release, Burton thanked Hertel for his guidance and leadership, especially during the pandemic.

"Dr. Hertel has devoted time and dedicated his focus on supporting staff and students during such a challenging year for so many," Burton said. "He has made a lasting impact that will be felt for years to come."