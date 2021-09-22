Elgin police investigating armed robbery at business
Elgin police are investigating an armed robbery by two men Wednesday.
Responding to a call at 1:36 p.m. to a business on the 800 block of Dundee Avenue, police say two male subjects wearing masks armed with what appeared to be a handgun entered and demanded money from the clerk. The suspects took the money and left.
The clerk received a minor injury and was treated and released at the scene.
Detectives from the Major Investigations Division are investigating and ask that if you have any information that may assist, call (847) 289-2600 or text a tip to 847411 and include ElginPD at the beginning of the text.
