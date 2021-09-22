COVID-19 update: 2,028 hospitalized, 38 more deaths, 3,561 new cases

Illinois Department of Public Health officials reported COVID-19 vaccine providers throughout Illinois are averaging 19,494 shots a day over the past week. Joe Lewnard | Staff Photographer, March 5

State health officials today reported 2,028 COVID-19 patients were currently being treated in hospitals statewide.

Among those hospitalized, 494 are in intensive care, according to Illinois Department of Public Health records.

Meanwhile, IDPH officials also reported 38 more COVID-19 deaths, as well as 3,561 new cases of the disease diagnosed throughout the state.

That brings the state's death toll from COVID-19 to 24,699, while 1,605,320 cases have been diagnosed.

The state's current seven-day case positivity rate is at 3.2%. Case positivity is the percentage of new cases diagnosed from a batch of tests. A seven-day average is used to account for any anomalies in the daily reporting of those figures.

Additionally, IDPH officials reported 23,707 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered statewide, bringing the total number of doses administered to 14,377,808 since December 2020.

So far, 54.7% of the state's population is fully vaccinated, according to IDPH figures.