Aurora man charged with leaving scene of fatal crash, destroying evidence

An Aurora man has been charged with leaving the scene of a crash that killed a man on Sept. 12 in Aurora.

Jesus I. Garcia, 27, of the 300 block of South Fourth Avenue, is charged with leaving the scene of a personal-injury accident; failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death, and obstructing justice -- destroying evidence.

His father, 60-year-old Ismael Garcia Carrera, is charged with obstructing justice -- destruction of evidence. Garcia Carrera lives in the 1200 block of Jackson Street, Aurora.

According to a news release from the Kane County State's Attorney's office, around 1 a.m. Garcia was driving a 1989 Ford Bronco in the 200 block of North Lincoln Avenue and hit a parked vehicle and the victim, 59-year-old Michael Brooks of Aurora.

Garcia then drove to the 1200 block of Jackson and parked behind a business, according to the release, and Garcia Carrera removed its license plates. The two later put the vehicle's removable roof cap back in place, changed the tires and rims, and replaced the front grille. The grille had been damaged in the crash, and fell off, according to the news release.

The charges were filed on Sept. 17. Garcia surrendered to Aurora police Monday and appeared in Kane County bond court Tuesday, where Associate Judge Julia Yetter set his bail at $30,000.

Garcia's next court date is Oct. 22.

Garcia Carrera's next court date is Sept. 29.