Afghan children arrive in Chicago

An Afghan man hands his child to a British paratrooper who was part of security forces at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul last month. At least 500 Afghans are expected to be resettled in Chicago following the U.S. military withdrawal in Afghanistan. U.S. Army via Associated Press

About 75 unaccompanied minors from Afghanistan arrived in Chicago on Wednesday, according to city officials.

During a Wednesday morning hearing for the city council's committee on immigrant and refugee rights, Nubia Willman, the director of the city's Office of New Americans, said 75 Afghan minors were expected to arrive in Chicago.

"Many of our community leaders are at the airport helping these newcomers," Willman said during the hearing. "These leaders and advocates are looking at the city to see if we will live our values and welcome this community."

At least 500 Afghans are expected to be resettled in Chicago following the U.S. military withdrawal in Afghanistan, Willman said.

