 

'They're like the Oscars': Palatine junior high among new Blue Ribbon winners

    Russell Lissau/rlissau@dailyherald.comU.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, right, greets Jan Dietz, mother of Principal Jason Dietz, at Walter R. Sundling Junior High School in Palatine. The principal's wife, Dawn, sits between them. Sundling was named a 2021 National Blue Ribbon School on Tuesday.

    U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona, right, congratulates students and staff at Walter R. Sundling Junior High School in Palatine for being named a National Blue Ribbon School. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

    Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker, center, talks with U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona, far right, during a ceremony at Walter R. Sundling Junior High School in Palatine. Principal Jason Dietz sits to Pritzker's right. Russell Lissau | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 9/21/2021 12:29 PM

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker visited Palatine's Walter R. Sundling Junior High School on Tuesday to personally congratulate students and staffers on being named a National Blue Ribbon School.

The school is one of 18 in the state -- and one of 325 nationally -- to be tapped for the honor, which Cardona compared to winning an Oscar.

 

"The whole Sundling family should be proud," Cardona said during a news conference outside the school's front doors.

Other suburban Blue Ribbon honorees include: Prince of Peace School in Lake Villa; Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein; Maple School in Northbrook; Butler Junior High in Oak Brook; Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale; Westmont High School in Westmont; and Lincoln Middle in Park Ridge.

The recognition from the Education Department is based on a school's overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps.

Cardona announced the latest crop of Blue Ribbon winners at Sundling Junior High as part of a Midwest bus tour dubbed the Return to School Road Trip.

Stops in Cicero and Chicago were scheduled for later in the day. The rest of the week will see stops in Indiana, Ohio and Michigan.

